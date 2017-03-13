Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Antonio Conte: 'Manchester United have one of best squads in the league'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits that Manchester United have one of the best squads in the Premier League as the two sides prepare to face each other in the FA Cup.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 10, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has suggested that Manchester United have one of the best squads in the Premier League as the two sides prepare to face each other in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Conte's charges welcome Jose Mourinho's men to Stamford Bridge on Monday night, where the Italian coach has hinted that his men will be in for a tough battle despite the points difference between the clubs in the league standings.

"Manchester United, together [with City], has the best squad in the league," Conte told reporters ahead of the match.

"They have a lot, a number of great players, with great talent and great experience to win.

"Now it's better. In October we didn't know our future. Now we are in March and we stay on top of the table. We have a good identity, our team. [But] for sure it will be a really tough game for us and for them."

Chelsea currently top the domestic league table, while United find themselves 17 points behind in sixth place.

Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Read Next:
Conte 'will not apologise for passion'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester United
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Manchester United have one of best squads in the league'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Rostov 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
Fellaini: 'United will show quality'Blind: 'United can cope without Ibrahimovic'Lalas talks up Galaxy Ibrahimovic dealMan United 'hold Dries Mertens talks'Kluivert: 'Verratti will not leave PSG'
Fellaini hits back at Jamie CarragherMourinho hints at strong side to face ChelseaMourinho: 'Europa League tie still open'EL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawMourinho: 'It was a very good performance'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester United
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Manchester United have one of best squads in the league'
 Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Antonio Conte: 'John Terry still very important to Chelsea this season'
Fellaini: 'United will show quality'Conte 'will not apologise for passion'Gary Cahill pays tribute to Harry KaneChelsea planning summer bid for Inter winger?Terry open to switch to Premier League club?
Mourinho hints at strong side to face ChelseaBarcelona scout Chelsea trio?Eden Hazard "fully committed" to ChelseaDavid Luiz 'dreams' of Benfica returnCosta opens up on training-ground row
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 