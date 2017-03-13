Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits that Manchester United have one of the best squads in the Premier League as the two sides prepare to face each other in the FA Cup.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has suggested that Manchester United have one of the best squads in the Premier League as the two sides prepare to face each other in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Conte's charges welcome Jose Mourinho's men to Stamford Bridge on Monday night, where the Italian coach has hinted that his men will be in for a tough battle despite the points difference between the clubs in the league standings.

"Manchester United, together [with City], has the best squad in the league," Conte told reporters ahead of the match.

"They have a lot, a number of great players, with great talent and great experience to win.

"Now it's better. In October we didn't know our future. Now we are in March and we stay on top of the table. We have a good identity, our team. [But] for sure it will be a really tough game for us and for them."

Chelsea currently top the domestic league table, while United find themselves 17 points behind in sixth place.