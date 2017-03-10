General view of Carrow Road

Norwich City

Norwich City sack manager Alex Neil

Alex Neil Manager of Norwich City looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Everton at Carrow Road on December 12, 2015
Norwich City sack manager Alex Neil after just over two years in charge at the Championship club.
Norwich City have sacked manager Alex Neil after just over two years in charge at the Championship club.

Neil joined Norwich from Hamilton Academical during the 2014-15 season and was able to secure his side promotion into the Premier League through the playoffs, before being relegated back to the Championship the following campaign.

"The Board has taken the tough but unanimous decision, believing it is in the best interests of the Club for a new manager to be in place through a crucial summer transfer window and into next season," read a statement on the club's official website.

"The Directors would like to place on record their sincere gratitude to Alex for all of his hard work and for the fantastic achievement of guiding us to the Premier League in 2015, via a memorable playoff final success against Middlesbrough at Wembley.

"Through tough seasons last year in the Premier League and this year in the Championship, Alex has always given his all to the Club and we wish him every success in his future career."

The 35-year-old coach leaves his Norwich side in eighth place in the Championship standings.

