Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could potentially make a £60m transfer swoop for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer, according to a report in the press.

The Blues are thought to be keeping tabs on a number of central defenders given the age of John Terry and Koulibaly is considered to be at the top of Conte's wish-list.

According to the Daily Star, the Italian boss has been keen on the towering defender since last summer and has been impressed with the 25-year-old's strength and pace.

Koulibaly, however, is contracted to Napoli until at least 2021 and it is believed that Chelsea would have to pay a large transfer fee in order to prize the Senegal international away from Serie A.

Conte's Chelsea side currently top the Premier League standings after collecting 63 points from 26 games this campaign.