Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to hand a chance to Andreas Christensen next season after he continued to impress at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Christensen is currently in the second year of a loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach, where he has established himself as a first-team regular and one of the top defenders in the Bundesliga.

According to the Daily Mail, his form has not gone unnoticed by Conte and it has been claimed that he is currently under consideration for a role within his squad for the next campaign.

The Danish international has only made three senior appearances for the Blues but in Germany, he has played 50 times in the league and accumulated several games in Europe.

Chelsea are currently well stocked in defence but with John Terry's future up in the air, Conte may need to strengthen his backline.