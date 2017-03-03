New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Antonio Conte to give chance to Andreas Christensen next season?

Andreas Christensen of Chelsea shoots at goal during a friendly match against Sydney FC on June 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly ready to hand a chance to Andreas Christensen next season after he continued to impress at Borussia Monchengladbach.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 16:58 UK

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly decided to include Andreas Christensen in his plans for next season.

Christensen is currently in the second year of a loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach, where he has established himself as a first-team regular and one of the top defenders in the Bundesliga.

According to the Daily Mail, his form has not gone unnoticed by Conte and it has been claimed that he is currently under consideration for a role within his squad for the next campaign.

The Danish international has only made three senior appearances for the Blues but in Germany, he has played 50 times in the league and accumulated several games in Europe.

Chelsea are currently well stocked in defence but with John Terry's future up in the air, Conte may need to strengthen his backline.

Andreas Christensen of Chelsea during the Round of 16 in the UEFA Youth League match between Chelsea Fc and FC Zenit at the ESS Stadium on February 25, 2015
Read Next:
Gladbach 'to make official offer for Christensen'
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Andreas Christensen, John Terry, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Andreas Christensen of Chelsea shoots at goal during a friendly match against Sydney FC on June 2, 2015
Antonio Conte to give chance to Andreas Christensen next season?
 N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
N'Golo Kante scoops top prize at London Football Awards
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte admits to homesickness but plays down Inter Milan speculation
Slaven Bilic: 'Title race not over yet'Saunders: 'Villa bigger than Chelsea, Spurs'Chelsea 'to offer Conte new contract'LA Galaxy 'favourites for John Terry'Mourinho: 'United support unrivalled'
Victor Moses signs new Chelsea dealChelsea 'ready to offload Batshuayi'Chelsea to renew interest in Bonucci?Arsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'Courtois 'yet to discuss new Chelsea deal'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Borussia Monchengladbach News
Andreas Christensen of Chelsea shoots at goal during a friendly match against Sydney FC on June 2, 2015
Antonio Conte to give chance to Andreas Christensen next season?
 A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Arsenal, Chelsea 'join chase for Nigerian starlet Henry Onyekuru'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League
EL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outGladbach: 'Dahoud has not agreed deal to leave'Report: Mahmoud Dahoud on Chelsea radarEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upGladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teens'
Thorgan Hazard not ruling out England returnGladbach sign Kolodziejczak from SevillaGladbach part ways with SchubertResult: Turan nets hat-trick in Barcelona winLive Commentary: Barcelona 4-0 Gladbach - as it happened
> Borussia Monchengladbach Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 