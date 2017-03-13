Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Team News: Marcus Rashford makes Manchester United XI

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Marcus Rashford recovers from illness to start for Manchester United in their FA Cup quarter-final away to Chelsea on Monday night.
Monday, March 13, 2017 at 18:57 UK

Marcus Rashford has recovered from illness to start for Manchester United in their FA Cup quarter-final away to Chelsea.

Rashford did not travel to London with the Man United squad on Sunday, but the England international has recovered from illness to start in the centre-forward position for the Red Devils.

Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial both miss out at Stamford Bridge through injury, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suspended for the visitors.

It appears that Jose Mourinho's side will line-up in a 5-4-1 formation tonight, with Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo playing as the three centre-backs for the 20-time English champions.

As for Chelsea, Willian is preferred to Pedro alongside Diego Costa and Eden Hazard in attack, while Nemanja Matic has come into central midfield in place of Cesc Fabregas.

It is otherwise the expected XI for the home side, however, with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso continuing in the wing-back positions.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Batshuayi

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian; Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Herrera, Young; Rashford
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Mata

You can follow Sports Mole's live minute-by-minute commentary of the action here.

Bertrand Traore #14 of Chelsea takes the ball in the first half against the New York Red Bulls during the International Champions Cup at Red Bull Arena on July 22, 2015
Your Comments
