Marcus Rashford has recovered from illness to start for Manchester United in their FA Cup quarter-final away to Chelsea.

Rashford did not travel to London with the Man United squad on Sunday, but the England international has recovered from illness to start in the centre-forward position for the Red Devils.

Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial both miss out at Stamford Bridge through injury, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is suspended for the visitors.

It appears that Jose Mourinho's side will line-up in a 5-4-1 formation tonight, with Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo playing as the three centre-backs for the 20-time English champions.

As for Chelsea, Willian is preferred to Pedro alongside Diego Costa and Eden Hazard in attack, while Nemanja Matic has come into central midfield in place of Cesc Fabregas.

It is otherwise the expected XI for the home side, however, with Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso continuing in the wing-back positions.

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Batshuayi

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Rojo, Darmian; Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Herrera, Young; Rashford

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Mata

