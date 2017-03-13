Chris Smalling believes that there will be no repeat of Manchester United's heavy Premier League loss to Chelsea when the two sides meet in the FA Cup on Monday.

Chris Smalling has claimed that there will be no repeat of Manchester United's heavy Premier League loss to Chelsea when the two sides meet in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

The Red Devils suffered their biggest defeat under Jose Mourinho in West London in October when the Blues ran out 4-0 winners over their former manager.

Almost five months on, Man United have embarked on a 17-match unbeaten run in the league and Mourinho has claimed the first trophy of his Old Trafford reign, having won the EFL Cup in February.

However, Chelsea come into the FA Cup quarter-final clash as the favourites, with Antonio Conte's side 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League and Man United having played in Russia on Thursday in the Europa League.

"Chelsea have been by far the most consistent team in the league and they deserve to be in the position where they are now," Smalling told MUTV. "But I think we are on a good run and we will give a much better account of ourselves than we did last time.

"In the lead-up to that week, we had drawn with Liverpool and won in Europe too, so we were starting to build up momentum. Then that game at Chelsea completely knocked us - it was definitely one of our worst performances of the season. But from then on we have kicked on and done a lot better.

"I think we all learned a lot of things from that game and, not only do we have progress in this competition to play for, we also have our pride as well."

Man United are hoping to retain the FA Cup for the first time in their history.