Manchester United are heading in the right direction under Jose Mourinho, according to former Red Devils captain Gary Neville.

The 20-time English champions struggled in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, but Mourinho has already led Man United to two trophies this season.

The club are currently struggling to break into the top four in the Premier League table, although they are in the latter stages of the Europa League and FA Cup as they chase more glory in the latter stages of the 2016-17 campaign.

Neville has insisted that there are still issues to address at his former club, but the Englishman is confident that Mourinho will continue to deliver trophies at Old Trafford.

"There are still questions to answer but they're better in terms of style of play, and the profile of player is better. They've won a trophy again which is a positive," Neville told Omnisport.

"I think what needs to happen is obviously Mourinho needs more than one or two transfer windows to correct things. Over the last two or three years, there's been a quite a lot of players signed for the club who probably don't fit the profile that Mourinho wants or maybe United want.

"But with three or four more buys this summer, there is potential for the club to strengthen. What I would say is with the signings of [Paul] Pogba, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan and [Eric] Bailly, United are in a far better situation than they were 12 months ago. I was hearing things that United won't attract the big players anymore, or the best players in the world, but that has obviously happened."

So they are in a far better position as a club. I just think the issue is they aren't able to break into the top four at the moment. I was more worried 12 months ago where the club were going in terms of signings and the style of play. Now I'm a lot happier with the direction they're going."

Man United, who are currently on a 17-game unbeaten run in the league, will travel to Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Monday night.