General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Gary Neville pleased with Manchester United progress

Gary Neville in action for Manchester United on January 11, 2009.
© Getty Images
Manchester United are heading in the right direction under Jose Mourinho, insists former Red Devils captain Gary Neville.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 10:34 UK

Manchester United are heading in the right direction under Jose Mourinho, according to former Red Devils captain Gary Neville.

The 20-time English champions struggled in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, but Mourinho has already led Man United to two trophies this season.

The club are currently struggling to break into the top four in the Premier League table, although they are in the latter stages of the Europa League and FA Cup as they chase more glory in the latter stages of the 2016-17 campaign.

Neville has insisted that there are still issues to address at his former club, but the Englishman is confident that Mourinho will continue to deliver trophies at Old Trafford.

"There are still questions to answer but they're better in terms of style of play, and the profile of player is better. They've won a trophy again which is a positive," Neville told Omnisport.

"I think what needs to happen is obviously Mourinho needs more than one or two transfer windows to correct things. Over the last two or three years, there's been a quite a lot of players signed for the club who probably don't fit the profile that Mourinho wants or maybe United want.

"But with three or four more buys this summer, there is potential for the club to strengthen. What I would say is with the signings of [Paul] Pogba, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan and [Eric] Bailly, United are in a far better situation than they were 12 months ago. I was hearing things that United won't attract the big players anymore, or the best players in the world, but that has obviously happened."

So they are in a far better position as a club. I just think the issue is they aren't able to break into the top four at the moment. I was more worried 12 months ago where the club were going in terms of signings and the style of play. Now I'm a lot happier with the direction they're going."

Man United, who are currently on a 17-game unbeaten run in the league, will travel to Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Monday night.

Chris Smalling of Manchester United gives instructions during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Smalling keen to make up for heavy Chelsea loss
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Gary Neville, Alex Ferguson, Louis van Gaal, David Moyes, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Gary Neville in action for Manchester United on January 11, 2009.
Gary Neville pleased with Manchester United progress
 Kevin Strootman in action during the Serie A game between Roma and Milan on December 12, 2016
Manchester United in advanced talks with Kevin Strootman?
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Real Madrid give David de Gea two-month deadline to decide over Spain return?
Pogba 'flies Italian cook to Manchester'Eden Hazard determined to lift FA CupSmalling keen to make up for heavy Chelsea lossConte warns players to be wary of PogbaMichael Carrick: 'Chelsea have our respect'
Report: Lingard a target for Chelsea, ArsenalPremier League trio tracking Canada ace?Man United to make Alexis Sanchez bid?Karanka: 'Mourinho better than Guardiola'Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester United
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 