New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: 'Middlesbrough value Ben Gibson at £30m'

France forward Florian Thauvin fights for the ball with England defender Ben Gibson on November 17, 2014
© Getty Images
A report claims that Premier League leaders Chelsea are quoted £30m for Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 10:50 UK

Chelsea have reportedly been told that it will take £30m to sign Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson.

The Premier League leaders have been consistently linked with a move for Gibson over the last couple of months, and it is understood that scouts from the Blues have watched the defender on a regular basis this season.

Middlesbrough managed to resist interest in the January transfer window, but it is believed that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has made Gibson his top defensive target for this summer.

According to The Express, Middlesbrough are prepared to sell the 24-year-old, but will demand that Chelsea pay £30m for a player that only signed a new five-year contract at the Riverside Stadium in 2016.

Gibson, who came through the youth system at his current club, has started all 27 of Middlesbrough's Premier League games this season.

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Read Next:
Arsenal, Chelsea keen on Helder Costa?
>
View our homepages for Ben Gibson, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
France forward Florian Thauvin fights for the ball with England defender Ben Gibson on November 17, 2014
Report: 'Middlesbrough value Ben Gibson at £30m'
 Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 7, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Report: Jesse Lingard a summer target for Chelsea, Arsenal
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Michael Carrick: 'Chelsea have respect of Manchester United'
Eden Hazard determined to lift FA CupArsenal, Chelsea keen on Helder Costa?Conte warns players to be wary of PogbaPremier League trio tracking Canada ace?Piazon injury return ahead of schedule
West Brom pondering summer Terry bidConte: 'Terry still very important'Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester UnitedFellaini: 'United will show quality'Conte: 'United have one of best squads'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
France forward Florian Thauvin fights for the ball with England defender Ben Gibson on November 17, 2014
Report: 'Middlesbrough value Ben Gibson at £30m'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the FA Cup quarter-final between Middlesbrough and Manchester City on March 11, 2017
Result: Manchester City coast into FA Cup semi-finals
 Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka looks on prior to his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 5, 2016
Aitor Karanka wants "18 fighters" in his Middlesbrough squad
Team News: Boro, City shuffle packs ahead of FA Cup clashLive Commentary: Middlesbrough 0-2 Manchester City - as it happenedKaranka: 'Mourinho better than Guardiola'Preview: Middlesbrough vs. Manchester CityAitor Karanka: 'I trust my players'
Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'Aitor Karanka plays down calls to leaveAitor Karanka: "We will keep fighting"Result: Arnautovic brace does for struggling BoroTeam News: Johnson, Cameron back for Stoke
> Middlesbrough Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 