Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reveals that Marcus Rashford made the decision to start against Chelsea tonight, despite feeling ill.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Marcus Rashford made the decision to play in this evening's FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

During the build-up to this game, Mourinho suggested that he had a crisis in terms of attack, with Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial injured, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended.

Rashford did not travel to London with the rest of his teammates on Sunday due to illness, but he has been included in tonight's starting lineup.

When asked about the youngster's inclusion, Mourinho suggested that his player stepped up due to the lack of attacking options available.

"The decision has come from him," Mourinho told BBC Sport. "He understands the situation. He is the only one forward with a chance to play. He put himself on the line and he plays. Let's see how he goes."

The last meeting between these two sides at Stamford Bridge ended in a 4-0 victory for Chelsea in October.