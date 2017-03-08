Yannick Bolasie remains in a positive mood after a second operation to his injured knee, which is likely to keep him on the sidelines until early 2018.

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has thanked supporters for their good wishes after undergoing a second operation on his injured knee.

The 27-year-old has been out of action since sustaining the damage in December and is not expected to return until the early stages of next year.

Bolasie's long road to recovery hit a big milestone on Wednesday morning when he went under the knife for a second time, with the wideman then offering Toffees fans an update via his Instagram account.

"Yeah guys, what's happening? Just come out my second operation," he said. "So all the healing from the first operation has been great according to my surgeon.

"Just in a little bit of pain, so, for the fans, thanks for all the support and I'll keep you updated through all my rehab. Take care, keep calm. By the time you know it, the kid's going to be back. Bless."

Bolasie tore his meniscus following a challenge with Manchester United's Anthony Martial, but recently absolved the Man United forward of any blame for the injury.