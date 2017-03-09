Mar 9, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Olymp - 2
RostovRostov
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Marcus Rashford sets sights on Europa League success

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Marcus Rashford insists that Manchester United will travel to Rostov with just one thing in mind - winning the match and taking another step towards European glory.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 14:59 UK

Marcus Rashford has admitted that the pressure is on Manchester United to go all the way in the Europa League this season.

The Red Devils missed out on qualification for the Champions League and are on course to finish outside the Premier League's top four once again this term.

With an EFL Cup crown already in the bag, however, and an FA Cup quarter-final to come against Chelsea next week, Rashford is eager to now overcome Rostov in the second knockout stage of the Europa League and add more silverware to the trophy cabinet.

"Whatever [competition] the club is in, we are expected to go far and we as players put the pressure on ourselves to try to win the competitions, so for us that is what we have got in mind," he told the club's official website.

"We want to win the competition and whoever we have to play against, wherever we have to travel, we want to go there and win. Sometimes it is difficult but we have got a squad that is big enough and everyone is always ready to play, so it is just about recovering and trying to prepare for the game in the correct way.

"Coming up to this stage of the competition, we know that they have got quality to reach that stage, so there are things we have to be aware of and I am sure the manager and the staff and the players will point them out and we will just prepare for it like we prepare for all the games and hopefully get through."

Concerns have been raised about the poor quality of Rostov's pitch ahead of Thursday evening's last-16 first-leg tie at the Olimp-2 in Russia.

