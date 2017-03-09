Manchester United defender Daley Blind warns his teammates that they must remain focused if they are to overcome the elements and pick up victory in Rostov.

Daley Blind has admitted that the playing surface at Rostov's Olimp-2 ground is "not good", but will not look to use that as an excuse should Manchester United fall victim to an upset.

The build-up to the Red Devils' last-16 first-leg tie with the Russian minnows has been dominated by talk of the damaged pitch, leading to Jose Mourinho publicly questioning UEFA's decision to give it the go ahead.

Rostov boss Ivan Daniliants has himself conceded that the pitch is far from perfect, but Blind is not willing to seek excuses before a ball is kicked and says that returning back to Manchester with a positive result is all that matters.

"I've just been outside on the pitch and to be honest it's not the best. It's not good. Maybe the quality of the game will be a bit different," the Manchester Evening News quotes him as saying.

"But it doesn't have to be an excuse for us. We have to concentrate and play the game and try to win - that's what we're here for. The pitch is not good, maybe for safety as well. But that's not what you have in your mind.

"You have to be fully concentrated and focused on the game. In the end it's not an excuse. We want to try to play a good game. That's what we're here for and that's the most important thing."

Atletico Madrid are the only side to have won at the Olimp-2 in European competition this season, with Ajax and Bayern Munich among those to have tasted defeat.