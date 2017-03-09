Mar 9, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Olymp - 2
RostovRostov
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho fuming over state of Rostov pitch

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho slams UEFA over the state of the pitch ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash against Rostov in Russia.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 10:58 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at UEFA over the state of the pitch in Rostov ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg in Russia.

The surface at the Olimp-2 stadium has caused some concern ahead of the game, with Rostov being told to prepare at their training ground in order to prevent damage to the pitch.

During his pre-match press conference, Mourinho admitted that he is unsure on which team to field due to fears that his star players could suffer injuries on the poor surface.

"It is hard for me to believe that we are going to play on that field, if you can call it a field, and I don't know what team to play, really," The Mirror quotes Mourinho as saying. "I don't know if Henrikh Mkhitaryan is going to play. I don't know.

"I have now a lot to think because I was expecting something more playable. In a very similar pitch in the summer in China we decided not to play but it looks like we have to play. I don't know [what United can do], I really don't know.

"I was analysing this very good opponents that we didn't speak about yet, and in their previous matches against Bayern, Ajax, Atletico Madrid, in all these matches it looked for me a very playable pitch. I was very surprised with what I found here today.

"I told one gentleman from UEFA of my concerns. He just told me the players are insured, so what happens to them is no problem."

Four days after tomorrow's encounter, United will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
