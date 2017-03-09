Mar 9, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Olymp - 2
RostovRostov
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Rostov boss: 'Pitch will be a problem for Manchester United'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Ivan Daniliants understands Jose Mourinho's frustrations over the poor quality of the playing surface at Rostov's Olimp-2 home.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 13:17 UK

Rostov manager Ivan Daniliants has claimed that Manchester United may find it tough to adapt in Thursday's Europa League tie due to the poor quality of the Olimp-2 playing surface.

Jose Mourinho hit out at governing body UEFA on the eve of the match for allowing the last-16 tie to go ahead in Russia due to concerns over the pitch.

UEFA has already confirmed that the teams will train at a nearby training ground rather than at the Olimp-2 in an attempt to avoid causing further damage to the turf.

Daniliants has told opposite number Mourinho that the conditions are the same for both teams, though, as Rostov look to pull off a major upset on home soil.

"The pitch is the same for everyone, but it will still be a problem," he told reporters. "In the final of the League Cup, United played on an ideal lawn - it was like a carpet. When they arrive here, they will be surprised."

Rostov, 3-2 winners over Bayern Munich in the Champions League earlier this season, have never previously faced an English side in European competition

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
