Mar 9, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Olymp - 2
RostovRostov
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Manchester United to fund Russian visas for fans

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United pledge to cover the cost of visas for any fans travelling to the side's Europa League tie with Russian side Rostov next week.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 13:59 UK

Manchester United has pledged to cover the cost of visas for any fans travelling to watch the side take on Russian side Rostov in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Jose Mourinho's men travel to the South-Eastern Russian city on March 9 and any fans making the 2,000-mile journey with them will be required to pay a £118.20 fee to enter the country.

According to The Independent, United have decided to offset some of the cost for its travelling fans by refunding their visa application fees.

Supporters who have paid for a Russian visa should contact the club with a copy of their receipt in order to receive a refund.

United are expected to have around 500 fans in attendance at the game.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
 Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Report: Luke Shaw prepared to leave Manchester United this summer
 Manchester United's former Everton forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Duncan Ferguson Testimonal pre-season friendly football match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on August 2, 2015
Everton boss Ronald Koeman: 'Wayne Rooney would make us stronger'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Rostov is a bad draw for Manchester United'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League
