Manchester United has pledged to cover the cost of visas for any fans travelling to watch the side take on Russian side Rostov in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Jose Mourinho's men travel to the South-Eastern Russian city on March 9 and any fans making the 2,000-mile journey with them will be required to pay a £118.20 fee to enter the country.

According to The Independent, United have decided to offset some of the cost for its travelling fans by refunding their visa application fees.

Supporters who have paid for a Russian visa should contact the club with a copy of their receipt in order to receive a refund.

United are expected to have around 500 fans in attendance at the game.