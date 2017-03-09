Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Europa League between Rostov and Manchester United.
Despite United's concerns over the pitch in Russia, the first leg of this last-16 tie goes ahead as planned and the Premier League giants will be confident of establishing an advantage ahead of the return fixture at Old Trafford.
However, Rostov have already recorded a victory over Bayern Munich this season and they will not be overawed by a showdown with Jose Mourinho's side.
United made light work of Saint-Etienne in the last 32, while Rostov completed an impressive 5-1 aggregate triumph over Sparta Prague.
5.40pmUnited have been without Mkhitaryan since the second leg against Saint-Etienne and while he wasn't missed against Southampton in the EFL Cup final, he could have aided his team's cause against Bournemouth at the weekend. They were still able to create chances but they missed the clinical touch which the Armenian could have provided. It was thought that he may be kept in reserve for the FA Cup quarter-final with Chelsea but Mourinho has opted to throw him in at the first opportunity. Only time will tell whether it's the right call.
5.37pmGoing back to Ibrahimovic and his inclusion is a result of his sending off against Bournemouth at the weekend. The Swede faces a three-match suspension from domestic action, which is a blow to Mourinho, but it means he doesn't have to think twice about involving him in Europe. He probably deserves his place in the team anyway - he netted a hat-trick against Saint-Etienne in the previous round and has scored a total of five goals in this competition this season.
5.31pmUnited have made seven alterations this season but they include two of the players who have played the most minutes this season. They go by the name of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the fact that they remain in the starting lineup shows their importance to the side. There is obviously a side-story involving Ibrahimovic but Pogba has been poor of late, yet he is still in the team. He has played a total of 2250 minutes this season in the Premier League and aside from Ibrahimovic and Antonio Valencia, that's over 400 minutes more than any of his teammates. You have to wonder whether he would have benefited from a rest from this game.
5.25pmIt goes without saying that United and Rostov have not faced each other in a competitive match, but how have United fared against Russian opposition? The answer to that is not great. In nine matches, they have claimed just two wins, with six draws being recorded. They played two matches against CSKA Moscow in the Champions League last season - winning 1-0 and drawing 1-1 - with their sole defeat coming to Zenit St Petersburg in the 2008 Super Cup final.
5.21pmRostov boss Ivan Daniliants is without first-choice goalkeeper Soslan Dzhanayev but he has no such problems with the rest of his team. Russian international Dmitry Poloz is the club's top goalscorer with 11 goals this season, but Sardar Azmoun - who has nine goals to his name - doesn't feature.
5.16pmIn answer to that earlier question, the answer is seven. The most notable alteration sees Henrikh Mhkitaryan make his return from a hamstring injury, while Ander Herrera comes back into the starting lineup with Wayne Rooney remaining in England. Sergio Romero is preferred to David de Gea, while Ashley Young, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind and Marouane Fellaini are included. The changes mean it's a strong bench, with Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford all offering options in the final third.
5.12pmMANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTES: De Gea, Valencia, Carrick, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Rashford
5.11pmMANCHESTER UNITED XI: Romero, Young, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Rojo, Pogba, Fellaini, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
5.10pmROSTOV XI: Medvedev, Kalachev, Mevlja, Navas, Granat, Kudryashov, Noboa, Erokhin, Gatskan, Poloz, Bukharov
5.08pmThat said, Mourinho has opted to ring the changes. How many has he made? Let's find out...
5.07pmAfter their setback against Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend, it's fair to say that Mourinho will be placing more priority on this competition. It appears that they are going to be up against it to earn a place in the Champions League with a top-four finish and given the rewards for winning the Europa League, expect his squad to have been told of the importance of this fixture.
5.04pmAfter getting past Zorya Luhansk and Fenerbahce in the group stages, Jose Mourinho would have hoped that the club's long trips were over for the season but that has not turned out to be the case. A long trip to Russia - which was undertaken on Tuesday afternoon - and after concerns over the pitch, we are less than an hour away from seeing whether they can record another victory after a multiple-hour journey.
