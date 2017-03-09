Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Europa League between Rostov and Manchester United.

Despite United's concerns over the pitch in Russia, the first leg of this last-16 tie goes ahead as planned and the Premier League giants will be confident of establishing an advantage ahead of the return fixture at Old Trafford.

However, Rostov have already recorded a victory over Bayern Munich this season and they will not be overawed by a showdown with Jose Mourinho's side.

United made light work of Saint-Etienne in the last 32, while Rostov completed an impressive 5-1 aggregate triumph over Sparta Prague.