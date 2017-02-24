Jose Mourinho: 'Rostov is a bad draw for Manchester United'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that his side's Europa League last 16 clash with Rostov is a "bad draw in every aspect" for the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 14:41 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described his side's Europa League last 16 clash with Rostov as a "bad draw in every aspect".

United cruised into the second knockout round of the competition courtesy of a 4-0 aggregate win over Saint-Etienne, while Rostov made short work of Sparta Prague on their way to a 5-1 triumph over the two legs.

United must now squeeze a trip to Russia into their already busy fixture schedule, and Mourinho believes that it is one of the worst scenarios his side could have been faced with in the draw.

"It is a bad draw in every aspect. Far and difficult. Comes in a bad period," he told reporters.

"They had a very good Champions League campaign. They beat Ajax and Anderlecht in qualifiers and managed important results against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

"They got third position in their group, leaving PSV Eindhoven out. I know the coach well. The team are very defensive and physical. It's a bad draw."

The first leg will take place in Russia on March 9 before the return fixture at Old Trafford a week later.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Read Next:
Man Utd draw Rostov in Europa League
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League
 Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan ruled out of EFL Cup final
Mourinho unhappy with Europa League drawMourinho: 'Difficult to accept Ranieri axe'Rooney to be involved in EFL Cup finalPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester UnitedMourinho pays tribute to Claudio Ranieri
Everton 'made January bid for Rooney'Atletico want Griezmann for 'one more year'Ibrahimovic 'centre of attention' at PSGSmalling: 'Man United in confident mood'Swedish youngster on trial at Man United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Rostov News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Europa League roundup: Tottenham Hotspur, Athletic Bilbao, Fiorentina crash out
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Rostov is a bad draw for Manchester United'
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upResult: Bayern fall to shock Rostov defeatResult: Carrasco gives Atletico victory at RostovResult: Bayern cruise to victory over debutants RostovMan City draw Steaua Bucuresti in CL
Ten clubs hit by FFP sanctionsBentley: 'Reputation cost me'Bentley makes Russian loan move
> Rostov Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
 