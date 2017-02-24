Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that his side's Europa League last 16 clash with Rostov is a "bad draw in every aspect" for the club.

United cruised into the second knockout round of the competition courtesy of a 4-0 aggregate win over Saint-Etienne, while Rostov made short work of Sparta Prague on their way to a 5-1 triumph over the two legs.

United must now squeeze a trip to Russia into their already busy fixture schedule, and Mourinho believes that it is one of the worst scenarios his side could have been faced with in the draw.

"It is a bad draw in every aspect. Far and difficult. Comes in a bad period," he told reporters.

"They had a very good Champions League campaign. They beat Ajax and Anderlecht in qualifiers and managed important results against Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

"They got third position in their group, leaving PSV Eindhoven out. I know the coach well. The team are very defensive and physical. It's a bad draw."

The first leg will take place in Russia on March 9 before the return fixture at Old Trafford a week later.