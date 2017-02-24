Manchester United draw FC Rostov in Europa League

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring during his side's Europa League clash with Saint-Etienne at Old Trafford on February 16, 2017
Manchester United are drawn to face FC Rostov in the last 16 of the Europa League.
Friday, February 24, 2017 at 12:22 UK

Manchester United have been drawn to face Russian side FC Rostov in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Jose Mourinho's side progressed to the next round of the competition courtesy of a 4-0 aggregate win over Saint-Etitenne on Thursday night and will now face the Russian Premier League runners-up over two legs next month.

Elsewhere, Gent's reward for knocking out Tottenham Hotspur is an all-Belgian tie with Genk, while Schalke will face off against Bundesliga rivals Borussia Monchengladbach and French side Lyon will take on Serie A outfit Roma.

The ties will be played on March 9 and March 16.

Europa League last 16 draw in full:

Celta Vigo vs. Krasnodar
APOEL vs. Anderlecht
Schalke vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
Lyon vs. Roma
Rostov vs. Manchester United
Olympiacos vs. Besiktas
Gent vs. Genk
Copenhagen vs. Ajax

