Atletico Madrid want Antoine Griezmann for 'one more year'

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
© SilverHub
Atletico Madrid reportedly tell Manchester United that they want to keep hold of Antoine Griezmann for one more season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 10:09 UK

Atletico Madrid have reportedly told Manchester United that they want to keep hold of star striker Antoine Griezmann for one more season.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer as Jose Mourinho's side gear up to activate his €100m (£85m) release clause.

According to The Telegraph, the Spanish side have attempted to ward off United's interest until 2018 but despite their protestations, "there is a growing expectation" that the Frenchman will depart for the Premier League this summer.

The newspaper also claims that the club is seeking out Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette as a potential replacement for Griezmann, although the proposed fee of £60m could "prove prohibitive".

Griezmann became Atletico's all-time leading scorer in the Champions League this week, notching up his 13th strike in the competition during his side's 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Antoine Griezmann scores Atletico Madrid's equaliser in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich on May 3, 2016
