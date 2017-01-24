New Transfer Talk header

Hull City join race to sign Genk Winger Leon Bailey?

Hull City manager Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Hull City are reportedly ready to join the race to sign Genk's hot prospect Leon Bailey.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 15:20 UK

Hull City manager Marco Silva has reportedly signalled his intent to try to sign Genk winger Leon Bailey.

Late last year, Bailey was linked with a move to Manchester United, although he insisted that he would not move to Old Trafford unless he was guaranteed minutes on the pitch.

It has also been suggested that Liverpool, Chelsea, Napoli and Roma are keen on the 19-year-old, but according to the Daily Mail, the Tigers are ready to try to push through a deal for the Jamaican.

It has been claimed that Bailey is valued at £20m and it remains to be seen whether Hull are prepared to meet that figure, but Silva has made it clear that he is an admirer of the player.

Bailey has scored 12 goals in 61 appearances for the Belgian outfit.

Lazar Markovic of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on August 25, 2014
