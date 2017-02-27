Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has proved his doubters wrong having scored 26 goals already in his debut campaign in England.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic following his brace against Southampton in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

The 35-year-old scored the opening goal and the winner at Wembley to fire United to their first major piece of silverware under Jose Mourinho, taking his tally for the season to 26 across all competitions.

The Swede has been his side's standout player since his summer move from Paris Saint-Germain, and Carragher acknowledged that he has proved his doubters wrong.

"I think it's unbelievable what we're watching. Throughout his career there was always a feeling in England that maybe he was a flat track bully," he told Sky Sports News.

"In Champions League games against English teams it never quite happened for him. But to think, after 30 years of age, he has got over 200 goals. Will he be able to cope with the demand of the Premier League? He told us he would and he's proved to be correct.

"For him to be carrying one of the biggest clubs in the world, Manchester United, at his age, in the most difficult position on the field, I just think we're watching something special. You only wish we had him in the Premier League 10 years ago."

Ibrahimovic has scored more goals, created more chances and played more minutes than any other United player this season.