Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has made seven changes to his starting XI ahead of their Europa League last-16 first leg at Rostov on Thursday night.

David de Gea, Juan Mata, Antonio Valencia, Michael Carrick and Anthony Martial all drop to the bench, while Luke Shaw and Wayne Rooney have not been included in the squad.

Sergio Romero, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Ashley Young, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are the players drafted in in their place.

Meanwhile, first-choice Rostov keeper Soslan Dzhanaev is out due to a shoulder injury so Nikita Medvedev starts in between the sticks.

The only change made by Ivan Daniliants from the team's 6-0 win over Tom Tomsk is forward Dmitry Poloz coming in for Sardar Azmoun.

Rostov: Medvedev, Kalachev, Mevlja, Navas, Granat, Kudryashov, Noboa, Erokhin, Gatskan, Poloz, Bukharov

Subs: Goshev, Terentyev, Kireev, Bayramyan, Prepelita, Azmoun

Manchester United: Romero, Young, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Rojo, Pogba, Fellaini, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

Subs: De Gea, Valencia, Carrick, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Rashford

Follow all the action from the Olimp-2 with Sports Mole's live text commentary.