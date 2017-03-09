Mar 9, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Olymp - 2
RostovRostov
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Team News: Seven changes for Manchester United at Rostov

Sergio Romero of Manchester United gestures during the Barclays Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on August 14, 2015 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho makes seven changes to his starting XI ahead of their Europa League last-16 first leg at Russian side Rostov.
David de Gea, Juan Mata, Antonio Valencia, Michael Carrick and Anthony Martial all drop to the bench, while Luke Shaw and Wayne Rooney have not been included in the squad.

Sergio Romero, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Ashley Young, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are the players drafted in in their place.

Meanwhile, first-choice Rostov keeper Soslan Dzhanaev is out due to a shoulder injury so Nikita Medvedev starts in between the sticks.

The only change made by Ivan Daniliants from the team's 6-0 win over Tom Tomsk is forward Dmitry Poloz coming in for Sardar Azmoun.

Rostov: Medvedev, Kalachev, Mevlja, Navas, Granat, Kudryashov, Noboa, Erokhin, Gatskan, Poloz, Bukharov
Subs: Goshev, Terentyev, Kireev, Bayramyan, Prepelita, Azmoun

Manchester United: Romero, Young, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Rojo, Pogba, Fellaini, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
Subs: De Gea, Valencia, Carrick, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Rashford

Follow all the action from the Olimp-2 with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

