Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway describes Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez as a "selfish pig" following his recent strops.
Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway has described Alexis Sanchez as a "selfish pig" following his recent antics at Arsenal.

The Chile international has been linked with a summer move away from the Gunners after failing to agree a new contract at the Emirates, despite months of negotiations.

Sanchez's recent demeanour has raised eyebrows, and now Holloway has questioned the attacker's attitude, particularly after he appeared visibly upset after being substituted during Arsenal's 4-0 win over Swansea City.

On Tuesday night, while on the bench Sanchez was seen laughing shortly after Arsenal conceded a fifth goal in a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich, who dumped Arsenal out of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate.

"When Alexis Sanchez a couple of weeks ago was brought off, how selfish was he?" Holloway told talkSPORT. "He put his hood up, he sat there as if it was the end of the world. Do me a favour. That ain't how you should behave when one of your teammates comes on instead of you, after you've scored two, you selfish pig! It's just not right.

"How selfish are you? It's about your teammate and that's probably why Arsenal aren't winning because they might have let a bit of selfishness creep in.

"All the teams in the world might want him but you still have to be a team player. How hard is it to manage people like that these days? It's almost impossible."

Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have been linked with moves for Sanchez, who has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season.

A general view shows Queens Park Rangers stadium ahead of the English Premier football match against Liverpool at Loftus Road in London on December 30, 2012
