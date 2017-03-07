Mar 7, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1-5
Bayern Munich
Walcott (20')
Walcott (39'), Oxlade-Chamberlain (61'), Xhaka (78')
Koscielny (54')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Lewandowski (55' pen.), Robben (68'), Costa (78'), Vidal (80', 85')
Alaba (39'), Martinez (45')

Alexis Sanchez laughs on Arsenal bench during Bayern Munich thrashing

TV camera appear to capture Alexis Sanchez laughing on the bench while his side were mauled by Bayern Munich.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 22:24 UK

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has come under fire on social media after footage of him laughing during his side's 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich emerged online.

TV cameras captured the the Chile international, who was substituted for Mesut Ozil, in apparent amusement in the dugout when his side conceded their fifth of the night.


Sanchez has also incurred the wrath of Arsenal fans for what is being interpreted by some as a sarcastic wave to the crowd as he was making way for Ozil.

Arsenal crashed out of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate after losing to the German giants by the same scoreline in the away leg.

The result has piled further pressure on Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who was the subject of a pre-match protest from around 200 disgruntled fans.

MK Dons coach Ian Wright looks on prior to the FA Cup with Budweiser Second Round match between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon at StadiumMK on December 2, 2012
Read Next:
Wright: 'Worst period in Arsenal history'
>
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich (2-10 on agg) - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Result: Bayern Munich embarrass Arsenal to reach Champions League quarter-finals
 MK Dons coach Ian Wright looks on prior to the FA Cup with Budweiser Second Round match between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon at StadiumMK on December 2, 2012
Ian Wright: 'Worst period in Arsenal's history'
Sanchez laughs on bench during thrashingArsenal fans stage 'Wenger Out' protestTeam News: Alexis Sanchez recalled for ArsenalLucas Perez: 'I want more playing time'Robert Pires urges Arsenal to spend more
Report: Wenger tells Arsenal players he is leavingWenger to wait before deciding futureSanchez 'not allowed to join PL rival'Ancelotti 'sympathises' with WengerMertesacker: 'Arsenal not ready for a fight'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich (2-10 on agg) - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Result: Bayern Munich embarrass Arsenal to reach Champions League quarter-finals
 MK Dons coach Ian Wright looks on prior to the FA Cup with Budweiser Second Round match between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon at StadiumMK on December 2, 2012
Ian Wright: 'Worst period in Arsenal's history'
Sanchez laughs on bench during thrashingArsenal fans stage 'Wenger Out' protestTeam News: Alexis Sanchez recalled for ArsenalAncelotti denies interest in ColemanMan United turn to Lewandowski, Mbappe?
Ancelotti 'sympathises' with WengerPreview: Arsenal vs. Bayern MunichBayern Munich 'interested in Dele Alli'Ancelotti avoids punishment over gestureGerman FA asks for Ancelotti explanation
> Bayern Munich Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 