Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has come under fire on social media after footage of him laughing during his side's 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich emerged online.

TV cameras captured the the Chile international, who was substituted for Mesut Ozil, in apparent amusement in the dugout when his side conceded their fifth of the night.

Video: Alexis Sanchez reacts to Arsenal going 1-5 down vs. Bayern tonight. #afc pic.twitter.com/BNwT0vsDE7 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 7, 2017

Sanchez has also incurred the wrath of Arsenal fans for what is being interpreted by some as a sarcastic wave to the crowd as he was making way for Ozil.

Arsenal crashed out of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate after losing to the German giants by the same scoreline in the away leg.

The result has piled further pressure on Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who was the subject of a pre-match protest from around 200 disgruntled fans.