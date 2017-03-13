New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chelsea 'eye Rangers teenager Billy Gilmour'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Chelsea are confident of beating a host of clubs to the signature of Rangers teenager Billy Gilmour.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 16:27 UK

Chelsea are reportedly confident of beating a host of clubs to the signature of Rangers teenager Billy Gilmour.

The 15-year-old, who has also been linked with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Manchester City, is widely expected to leave Rangers at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

According to The Mirror, it is Chelsea that lead the race for the midfielder, despite interest from a number of top-level clubs.

Gilmour has already trained with the Rangers first team this season, but he has still not committed to a professional contract with the Scottish Premiership outfit.

FIFA rules prohibit any club from making an official move until Gilmour turns 16 on June 11.

France forward Florian Thauvin fights for the ball with England defender Ben Gibson on November 17, 2014
Read Next:
Report: 'Boro value Ben Gibson at £30m'
>
View our homepages for Billy Gilmour, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Chelsea 'eye Rangers teenager Billy Gilmour'
 Jesse Lingard of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on November 7, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Report: Jesse Lingard a summer target for Chelsea, Arsenal
 France forward Florian Thauvin fights for the ball with England defender Ben Gibson on November 17, 2014
Report: 'Middlesbrough value Ben Gibson at £30m'
Traore unmoved by criticism from fansEden Hazard determined to lift FA CupArsenal, Chelsea keen on Helder Costa?Conte warns players to be wary of PogbaMichael Carrick: 'Chelsea have our respect'
Premier League trio tracking Canada ace?Piazon injury return ahead of scheduleWest Brom pondering summer Terry bidConte: 'Terry still very important'Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester United
> Chelsea Homepage
More Rangers News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Chelsea 'eye Rangers teenager Billy Gilmour'
 Rangers players celebrate Barrie McKay's goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic on April 17, 2016
Graeme Murty: 'Rangers answered critics with Celtic draw'
 A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
Rangers confirm Pedro Caixinha appointment
Caixinha given permission for Rangers talksCaixinha 'close' to becoming Gers bossGarry Monk in contention for Rangers job?Neil named as new favourite for Gers jobBarry Ferguson resigns as Clyde manager
Report: Rangers consider Irvine appointmentWarburton: 'At no stage did I resign'Murty: 'Rangers can win Scottish Cup'Alex McLeish to return to Rangers?Warburton denies Rangers resignation
> Rangers Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 