Chelsea are reportedly confident of beating a host of clubs to the signature of Rangers teenager Billy Gilmour.
The 15-year-old, who has also been linked with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Manchester City, is widely expected to leave Rangers at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
According to The Mirror, it is Chelsea that lead the race for the midfielder, despite interest from a number of top-level clubs.
Gilmour has already trained with the Rangers first team this season, but he has still not committed to a professional contract with the Scottish Premiership outfit.
FIFA rules prohibit any club from making an official move until Gilmour turns 16 on June 11.