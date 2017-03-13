Tottenham Hotspur 'delay scan on Harry Kane's ankle injury'

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane reportedly has a scan on his ankle injury put back due to swelling.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will reportedly have to wait until Tuesday at least to undergo a scan on his damaged ankle.

There are concerns that Spurs' star forward will be hit with a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he was caught in a challenge by Jake Cooper in Sunday's 6-0 win over Millwall in their FA Cup quarter-final.

It is believed that the damage is similar to the injury that resulted in Kane missing 10 games earlier in the season, and if that is repeated it could hamper Tottenham's campaign to finish in the top four.

According to Sky Sports News, Monday's planned scan has been put back and Kane had treatment at the club's training ground instead.

The 23-year-old is likely to sit out of Sunday's Premier League match against Southampton and is also a doubt for the upcoming England internationals.

Kane is currently the league's joint top scorer alongside Everton forward Romelu Lukaku on 19 goals.

Harry Kane applauds at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Kane limps off pitch in FA Cup tie
expand
 