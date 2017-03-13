Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is "pleased" to have made it into the semi-finals of the FA Cup courtesy of a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is "pleased" with his side's progression into the semi-finals of the FA Cup following their 1-0 win over Manchester United this evening.

N'Golo Kante scored the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea set up a semi-final showdown with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, ending the reign of holders United in the process.

The visitors were forced to play the majority of the game with only 10 men following a red card for Ander Herrera, which came as a result of United's persistent fouling of Eden Hazard.

"It was a good performance against a strong team with good players. United has the best squad in the league. For us we must be pleased to go into the next round," he told reporters.

Regarding the red card, Conte added: "I think Hazard started the game and couldn't play. All the people look at this and then judge."

Chelsea are now unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with United across all competitions.