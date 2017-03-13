Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Kante (51')
Costa (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Herrera (20'), Young (79')
Herrera (35')

Antonio Conte "pleased" with FA Cup win over Manchester United

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that he is "pleased" to have made it into the semi-finals of the FA Cup courtesy of a 1-0 win over Manchester United.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 13, 2017 at 22:18 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has said that he is "pleased" with his side's progression into the semi-finals of the FA Cup following their 1-0 win over Manchester United this evening.

N'Golo Kante scored the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea set up a semi-final showdown with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, ending the reign of holders United in the process.

The visitors were forced to play the majority of the game with only 10 men following a red card for Ander Herrera, which came as a result of United's persistent fouling of Eden Hazard.

"It was a good performance against a strong team with good players. United has the best squad in the league. For us we must be pleased to go into the next round," he told reporters.

Regarding the red card, Conte added: "I think Hazard started the game and couldn't play. All the people look at this and then judge."

Chelsea are now unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with United across all competitions.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho responds to abusive Chelsea fans
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, N'Golo Kante, Ander Herrera, Eden Hazard, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Manchester United's Jose Mourinho hits back at 'Judas' jibes from Chelsea fans
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory over West Ham United on March 6, 2017
Antonio Conte "pleased" with FA Cup win over Manchester United
N'Golo Kante happy with "beautiful win"Mourinho tight-lipped on Herrera red cardResult: Chelsea down 10-man Man Utd to reach semisBeckham watches United, Chelsea clash in standsMourinho responds to abusive Chelsea fans
Mourinho: 'Rashford putting himself on the line'Team News: Marcus Rashford makes Man United XIReport: Man United want Milinkovic-SavicShaw 'concerned over Mourinho grudge'Neville pleased with Man United progress
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Manchester United's Jose Mourinho hits back at 'Judas' jibes from Chelsea fans
 Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Chelsea to take on Tottenham in FA Cup semis, Arsenal to face Manchester City
N'Golo Kante happy with "beautiful win"Conte "pleased" with Chelsea victoryCahill hails "fantastic" N'Golo KanteResult: Chelsea down 10-man Man Utd to reach semisBeckham watches United, Chelsea clash in stands
Mourinho responds to abusive Chelsea fansTeam News: Marcus Rashford makes Man United XIChelsea 'eye Rangers teenager'Traore unmoved by criticism from fansReport: 'Boro value Ben Gibson at £30m'
> Chelsea Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 