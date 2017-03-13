Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante describes his side's 1-0 FA Cup victory over Manchester United as a "beautiful win" having scored the only goal of the game.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has described his side's 1-0 triumph over Manchester United this evening as a "beautiful win".

Antonio Conte's side booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup with the victory at Stamford Bridge as Kante capped off a man-of-the-match performance by scoring the only goal of the game.

Chelsea enjoyed a numerical advantage from the 35th minute onwards following a red card for Ander Herrera, and Kante admitted that things got easier for his side after the sending-off.

"I'm happy to score again, we're happy for the win. It was a beautiful win," he told BBC Sport.

"It was a tough game, Manchester United are a good team. But once they had a player sent off it was easier. It is a pleasure to go to the next round and now to try to get to the final."

Both of Kante's goals for Chelsea have come against United at Stamford Bridge.