Mar 13, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
1-0
Man UtdManchester United
Kante (51')
Costa (87')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Herrera (20'), Young (79')
Herrera (35')

Gary Cahill hails "fantastic" N'Golo Kante

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's N'Golo Kante during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill praises the "fantastic" N'Golo Kante following his man-of-the-match performance during the 1-0 FA Cup win over Manchester United.
Monday, March 13, 2017 at 22:10 UK

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has heaped praise on teammate N'Golo Kante following his man-of-the-match performance during this evening's 1-0 FA Cup win over Manchester United.

Kante put in a typically energetic display to dominate the midfield at Stamford Bridge, capping off his performance with the only goal of the game to fire Chelsea into the semi-finals of the competition.

United were forced to play the majority of the match with 10 men following a red card for Ander Herrera, but Cahill was pleased with the "professional" nature of his side's win.

"We keep the momentum going. We dug in and gave a good account of ourselves. It was professional from us, we controlled the game when we needed to," he told BBC Sport.

"[The red card] turned it in our favour. I've not seen it so I am not sure. But there were fouls leading up to that so it was possibly silly to go in like that. We complained as we thought they were going in on Eden [Hazard].

"N'Golo [Kante] has been fantastic. You saw what he did last season but he has kicked on again this season. He is so important, especially to us at the back."

Kante has now scored two goals for Chelsea, both of which have come against United.

Read Next:
London derby in FA Cup semis as Chelsea face Spurs
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Manchester United's Jose Mourinho hits back at 'Judas' jibes from Chelsea fans
 Antonio Conte shouts orders as Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on January 4, 2017
Chelsea to take on Tottenham in FA Cup semis, Arsenal to face Manchester City
