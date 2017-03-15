General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba does not give an ass about what people say'

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba celebrates with the EFL Cup trophy following his side's win over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that Paul Pogba "does not give an ass" about his critics.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 12:39 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has claimed that Paul Pogba "does not give an ass" about what people say about him.

The midfielder came under criticism on Monday night following his lacklustre performance in United's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

It is not the first time that Pogba has come under fire, with fans and pundits alike questioning whether he has lived up to his £89m price tag.

Mourinho believes that the criticism comes from a place of jealousy because of the 24-year-old's vast wealth.

"I feel that the world is losing values and we all know that and envy is coming into certain levels that I am scared with," Mourinho told reporters in Wednesday's press conference. "It is not Paul's fault that he gets 10 times the money that some very good players get.

"It is not Paul's fault that some fans are in trouble and need every penny to survive. He needs respect, his family deserve respect. He comes form a working family with three boys so I am sure the Mum and Dad worked hard for many years.

"A kid that comes to Manchester as a teenager to fight for his career here and was not afraid to work for a better life. He reached the top of the world, nobody gave him anything.

"I am very happy with Paul. The club is very happy with Paul and I think the good thing is because of his personality he does not give an ass what people say."

Pogba has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring seven goals and creating four others.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Rooney, Martial ruled out of Rostov clash
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Thomas Muller celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Darmstadt on February 20, 2016
Report: Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller keen to join Manchester United
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba celebrates with the EFL Cup trophy following his side's win over Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba does not give an ass about what people say'
 Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Wayne Rooney, Anthony Martial ruled out of Manchester United's Rostov clash
Mings 'bemused with Rojo decision'Marcos Rojo avoids punishment from FAPreview: Manchester United vs. RostovManchester United hit with FA chargePereira 'unsure' of Man United future
Mourinho hits back at Pogba's 'jealous' criticsMarcos Rojo in danger of FA ban?Rooney 'could return for Europa clash'Report: Man United plan Ozil swoopMourinho hits back at 'Judas' jibes
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 