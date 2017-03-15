Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that Paul Pogba "does not give an ass" about his critics.

The midfielder came under criticism on Monday night following his lacklustre performance in United's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final at Stamford Bridge.

It is not the first time that Pogba has come under fire, with fans and pundits alike questioning whether he has lived up to his £89m price tag.

Mourinho believes that the criticism comes from a place of jealousy because of the 24-year-old's vast wealth.

"I feel that the world is losing values and we all know that and envy is coming into certain levels that I am scared with," Mourinho told reporters in Wednesday's press conference. "It is not Paul's fault that he gets 10 times the money that some very good players get.

"It is not Paul's fault that some fans are in trouble and need every penny to survive. He needs respect, his family deserve respect. He comes form a working family with three boys so I am sure the Mum and Dad worked hard for many years.

"A kid that comes to Manchester as a teenager to fight for his career here and was not afraid to work for a better life. He reached the top of the world, nobody gave him anything.

"I am very happy with Paul. The club is very happy with Paul and I think the good thing is because of his personality he does not give an ass what people say."

Pogba has made 40 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring seven goals and creating four others.