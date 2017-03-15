A report claims that Bastian Schweinsteiger is to join MLS side Chicago Fire at the end of the Premier League season, where he will earn £90,000 a week in wages.

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is close to finalising an end-of-season move to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire, according to a report.

The ex-Germany international has featured sparingly for the Red Devils this term, being restricted to just one start in all competitions and four appearances overall.

Schweinsteiger turned down the advances of a number of interested parties in January, instead making it known that he intended to see out the remainder of the campaign at Old Trafford.

It is claimed by widespread reports in the United States that the 32-year-old will be allowed to leave for nothing in the summer, despite having another year left to run on his contract, which has opened the door for an MLS side to pounce.

Former Bayern Munich ace Schweinsteiger will reportedly pen a £90,000-a-week deal with Chicago Fire, which is considerably less than the £140,000 wages he has been receiving during his two-year stay in Manchester.