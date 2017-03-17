Leicester City to face Atletico Madrid in Champions league quarter-finals

Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City will face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after Friday's draw in Nyon.
Last Updated: Friday, March 17, 2017 at 12:29 UK

Leicester City have been drawn to face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Playing in their maiden Champions League campaign, the Foxes have impressed by winning their group and then overcoming Sevilla 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16.

Their reward for reaching the last eight is a tie against Diego Simeone's high-flying Colchoneros, who have reached the final of the competition twice in the last three seasons.

Leicester's tie is a repeat of a UEFA Cup tie from the 1997-98 season, which the Spanish side won.

Real Madrid, champions in 2014 and 2016, will take on Bayern Munich, who lifted the cup in 2013, while Juventus and Barcelona face off in a repeat of the 2015 final.

AS Monaco's reward for knocking out Manchester City in the previous round, meanwhile, is a tie against 2013 finalists Borussia Dortmund.

The first legs will be played on April 11-12, with the return games on April 18-19, and the final takes place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday, June 3.

Full Champions League quarter-final draw:

Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester City
Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
Juventus vs. Barcelona

Juventus' defender Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Lazio at 'Juventus Stadium' in Turin on April 18, 2015
Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
 Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
 Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
 Lionel Messi celebrates with Luis Suarez after getting on the scoresheet for the sixth during the La Liga game between Deportivo La Coruna and Barcelona on April 20, 2016
 Long-limbed Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring lors de la finale de la Coupe de la Ligue entre Lille et PSG le 23 Avril, 2016
Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
 Diego Simeone watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on April 5, 2016
Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
 Julian Brandt of Germany is challenged by Berenfelos Nikita of Latvia during the match between U19 Latvia and U19 Germany in the U19 Euro Qualifier on October 12, 2013
 Thomas Muller celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Darmstadt on February 20, 2016
Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
 Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
 Leicester City's Molla Wague walks walks off injured against Millwall on February 18, 2017
Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
 Germany's forward Mario Gotze celebrates after scoring during a Group G football match between Germany and Ghana at the Castelao Stadium in Fortaleza during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 21, 2014
 Dortmund's midfielder Jonas Hofmann and Dortmund's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate after the fourth goal for Dortmund during the German first division Bundesliga match between FC Ingolstadt and Borussia Dortmund in the stadium in Ingo
Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
 AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao competes with Nicolas Otamendi in the Champions League last 16 first leg against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
 Fabinho celebrates scoring during the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Monaco on March 20, 2016
Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
 Juventus' defender Leonardo Bonucci celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Lazio at 'Juventus Stadium' in Turin on April 18, 2015
 Barcelona's Brazilian defender Dani Alves celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Manchester City at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 12, 2014
