Leicester City will face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after Friday's draw in Nyon.

Playing in their maiden Champions League campaign, the Foxes have impressed by winning their group and then overcoming Sevilla 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16.

Their reward for reaching the last eight is a tie against Diego Simeone's high-flying Colchoneros, who have reached the final of the competition twice in the last three seasons.

Leicester's tie is a repeat of a UEFA Cup tie from the 1997-98 season, which the Spanish side won.

Real Madrid, champions in 2014 and 2016, will take on Bayern Munich, who lifted the cup in 2013, while Juventus and Barcelona face off in a repeat of the 2015 final.

AS Monaco's reward for knocking out Manchester City in the previous round, meanwhile, is a tie against 2013 finalists Borussia Dortmund.

The first legs will be played on April 11-12, with the return games on April 18-19, and the final takes place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday, June 3.

Full Champions League quarter-final draw:

Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester City

Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

Juventus vs. Barcelona