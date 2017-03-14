Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare reacts to Samir Nasri's accusations that Jamie Vardy is "a cheat".

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has come to the defence of Jamie Vardy after Sevilla star Samir Nasri labelled the striker "a cheat".

Nasri received his marching orders in the 74th minute of the Foxes' 2-0 Champions League triumph in midweek, having collected a second yellow for aiming a headbutt in Vardy's direction following an off-the-ball incident.

The Frenchman has since accused Vardy of making the most of the situation and tricking the referee into issuing the card.

"Jamie's not a cheat. Never has been and never will be," Shakespeare told reporters at his weekly press conference this afternoon.

"Jamie responded well to the comment and we have to put it to bed. The referee made a decision and we have to move on."

The result sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory for the Foxes, sending them through to the quarter-finals as the only English team remaining in the competition.