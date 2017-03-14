Mar 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
2-0
Sevilla
Morgan (27'), Albrighton (54')
Vardy (74'), Schmeichel (79'), Ndidi (84'), Mahrez (89')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Nasri (18'), Vitolo (59')
Nasri (74')

Craig Shakespeare: 'Jamie Vardy is not a cheat'

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare reacts to Samir Nasri's accusations that Jamie Vardy is "a cheat".
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 15:21 UK

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has come to the defence of Jamie Vardy after Sevilla star Samir Nasri labelled the striker "a cheat".

Nasri received his marching orders in the 74th minute of the Foxes' 2-0 Champions League triumph in midweek, having collected a second yellow for aiming a headbutt in Vardy's direction following an off-the-ball incident.

The Frenchman has since accused Vardy of making the most of the situation and tricking the referee into issuing the card.

"Jamie's not a cheat. Never has been and never will be," Shakespeare told reporters at his weekly press conference this afternoon.

"Jamie responded well to the comment and we have to put it to bed. The referee made a decision and we have to move on."

The result sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory for the Foxes, sending them through to the quarter-finals as the only English team remaining in the competition.

Sevilla's Samir Nasri is sent off during the Champions League match against Leicester City on March 14, 2017
