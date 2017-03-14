Mar 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
2-0
Sevilla
Morgan (27'), Albrighton (54')
Vardy (74'), Schmeichel (79')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Nasri (18'), Vitolo (59')
Nasri (74')

Result: Leicester City reach Champions League quarter-finals with dramatic win

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
© Getty Images
Leicester City reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate win over Sevilla after a 2-0 triumph at the King Power Stadium.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 21:41 UK

Leicester City have reached the Champions League quarter-finals with a stunning 2-0 victory over Sevilla.

Goals from Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton proved enough for the Foxes to progress 3-2 on aggregate in a game with saw Samir Nasri sent off and Steven N'Zonzi miss a late penalty which would have taken the tie to extra time.

Leicester went into match knowing that a win without conceding a goal would be enough for them to qualify for the last eight, but that possibility almost disappeared after less than four minutes when Samir Nasri wrong-footed Morgan inside the penalty area before forcing an excellent save out of Kasper Schmeichel.

The home side gradually got themselves into the match with Danny Drinkwater miscuing a volley from the edge of the box, but it was Sevilla who carried the biggest threat going forward and Pablo Sarabia twice sent efforts off target from distance.

However, in the 27th minute, Leicester opened the scoring when Riyad Mahrez's free kick from the left found Morgan, who was able to bundle the ball into the net from six yards out to put Leicester in front in the tie on away goals.

Despite falling behind, Sevilla were straight back on the offensive and Wissam Ben Yedder should have done better from inside the penalty area, instead shooting wide of the near post.

Leicester created half-chances through Drinkwater and Jamie Vardy as the first half drew to a close, but they went into the break having being forced back onto their own 18-yard line by their opponents.

Sevilla came back out for the restart on the front foot and Sergio Escudero almost score one of the goals of this year's competition, but his 35-yard strike hit the underside of the crossbar before Ben Yedder sent the rebound over.

Just 90 seconds later, Leicester doubled their lead on the night through Marc Albrighton, who found the bottom corner from 16 yards after Sevilla had failed to clear a cross from Mahrez.

Vardy scuffed a volley inside the penalty area as Leicester pushed for a third and their cause was further aided by the sending off of Nasri, who received a second yellow card after he was deemed to have pushed his head into Vardy's after confronting the striker.

However, with 12 minutes left, Sevilla were awarded a penalty after Schmeichel committed a foul inside the area, but Steven N'Zonzi's weak effort was comfortably saved by the Dane down to his left.

Vardy had chances to put the game beyond doubt in the closing stages but despite missing two sitters by his own high standards, Leicester held on to ensure that their historic fairytale continues.

Leicester City midfielder Marc Albrighton in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at the King Power Stadium on October 2, 2016
Result: Leicester City reach Champions League quarter-finals with dramatic win
Live Commentary: Leicester City 2-0 Sevilla
 Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha denies player input
Result: Leicester City reach Champions League quarter-finals with dramatic win
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha denies player input
Live Commentary: Leicester City 2-0 Sevilla
Live Commentary: Leicester City 2-0 Sevilla
 Jorge Sampaoli wants Alexis Sanchez at Sevilla
Result: Leicester City reach Champions League quarter-finals with dramatic win
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Jorge Sampaoli wants Alexis Sanchez at Sevilla
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
