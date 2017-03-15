Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon confesses that he fears the thought of facing "dangerous" opponents Leicester City in the last eight of the Champions League.

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has admitted that the one team he wants to avoid in the last eight of the Champions League is English champions Leicester City.

The Foxes pulled off another famous victory on Tuesday evening by overcoming Sevilla 2-0 at the King Power Stadium, sealing a 3-2 aggregate win and a place in the quarter-finals of the showpiece competition.

Juve eased their way past Porto, meanwhile, progressing 3-0 over the two legs to remain on course for a second final appearance in the space of three years.

Ahead of Friday's draw for the next round, Buffon confessed that he fears facing Leicester more than any other side remaining in the competition.

"Who do I prefer not to play? Leicester, because they are a dangerous and passionate team who can cause trouble for opponents who take the initiative," he told reporters. "Against them, we would have everything to lose."

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are the other teams already in the hat for the next round.