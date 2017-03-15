Gianluigi Buffon wants to avoid "dangerous" Leicester City

Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon confesses that he fears the thought of facing "dangerous" opponents Leicester City in the last eight of the Champions League.
Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has admitted that the one team he wants to avoid in the last eight of the Champions League is English champions Leicester City.

The Foxes pulled off another famous victory on Tuesday evening by overcoming Sevilla 2-0 at the King Power Stadium, sealing a 3-2 aggregate win and a place in the quarter-finals of the showpiece competition.

Juve eased their way past Porto, meanwhile, progressing 3-0 over the two legs to remain on course for a second final appearance in the space of three years.

Ahead of Friday's draw for the next round, Buffon confessed that he fears facing Leicester more than any other side remaining in the competition.

"Who do I prefer not to play? Leicester, because they are a dangerous and passionate team who can cause trouble for opponents who take the initiative," he told reporters. "Against them, we would have everything to lose."

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are the other teams already in the hat for the next round.

Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
More Leicester City News
Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
Gianluigi Buffon wants to avoid "dangerous" Leicester City
 Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring against Sevilla in the Champions League on March 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 2-0 Sevilla (3-2 on agg)
 Leicester City's Wes Morgan celebrates scoring against Sevilla in the Champions League on March 14, 2017
Result: Leicester City reach Champions League quarter-finals with dramatic win
Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
Gianluigi Buffon wants to avoid "dangerous" Leicester City
 Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri smiles during the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Manchester City FC at Juventus Arena on November 25, 2015
Live Commentary: Juventus 1-0 Porto - as it happened
Live Commentary: Juventus 1-0 Porto - as it happened
 Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Juventus and Bayern Munich on February 22, 2016
Result: Juventus book last-eight spot in Champions League
Result: Juventus book last-eight spot in Champions League
