Mar 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
2-0
Sevilla
Morgan (27'), Albrighton (54')
Vardy (74'), Schmeichel (79'), Ndidi (84'), Mahrez (89')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Nasri (18'), Vitolo (59')
Nasri (74')

Craig Shakespeare: 'Leicester City put in immense performance'

Leicester City assistant manager Craig Shakespeare instructs Shinji Okazaki ahead of the game with Villa on September 13, 2015
Craig Shakespeare is delighted with Leicester City's "immense" performance against Sevilla in their last-16 second leg of the Champions League.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 22:53 UK

Craig Shakespeare has hailed Leicester City's "immense" performance against Sevilla in their last-16 second leg of the Champions League and their subsequent march to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Foxes, playing in Europe's elite club competition for the first time in their history, have exceeded expectations by reaching the last eight after beating their Spanish opponents 3-2 on aggregate on Tuesday.

Shakespeare, who is managing the club until the end of the season after Claudio Ranieri's sacking, told BBC Sport: "Immense. The players can be immensely proud of themselves. We were immense from the first whistle until the last. We rode our luck at times but the character was immense.

"These players enjoy pressing from the front. We are a better team when we do that. The idea was to make it as uncomfortable as we could for Sevilla in the first 15 minutes.

"When we needed Kasper (Schmeichel) the most he came up trumps. We deserve to be there, we have just knocked out one of the best teams in Europe in my opinion. Their credentials are there for everyone to see and we can be immensely proud.

"It is only three games, somewhere along the line there might be a hiccup, but I have to enjoy tonight."

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are also in the hat for the last eight of the tournament.

Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Schmeichel hails "unbelievable achievement"
Live Commentary: Leicester City 2-0 (3-2 on agg) Sevilla
Result: Leicester City reach Champions League quarter-finals with dramatic win
Kasper Schmeichel hails "unbelievable achievement" for Leicester City
