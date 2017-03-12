Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Shakespeare appointed Leicester boss

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
© Getty Images
Craig Shakespeare is appointed as Leicester City boss until the end of the season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 16:03 UK

More to follow.

Your Comments
