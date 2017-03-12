Shakespeare appointed Leicester boss

Craig Shakespeare is appointed as Leicester City boss until the end of the season.
More to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|27
|21
|3
|3
|57
|20
|37
|66
|2
|Tottenham HotspurSpurs
|27
|16
|8
|3
|53
|20
|33
|56
|3
|Manchester CityMan City
|27
|17
|5
|5
|53
|29
|24
|56
|4
|Liverpool
|28
|15
|7
|6
|58
|35
|23
|52
|5
|Arsenal
|26
|15
|5
|6
|55
|31
|24
|50
|6
|Manchester UnitedMan Utd
|26
|13
|10
|3
|39
|22
|17
|49
|7
|Everton
|28
|13
|8
|7
|47
|30
|17
|47
|8
|West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom
|28
|11
|7
|10
|36
|37
|-1
|40
|9
|Stoke CityStoke
|28
|9
|9
|10
|32
|40
|-8
|36
|10
|Burnley
|28
|10
|4
|14
|31
|40
|-9
|34
|11
|Southampton
|26
|9
|6
|11
|32
|34
|-2
|33
|12
|West Ham UnitedWest Ham
|28
|9
|6
|13
|38
|49
|-11
|33
|13
|Watford
|27
|8
|7
|12
|33
|47
|-14
|31
|14
|Bournemouth
|28
|8
|6
|14
|40
|54
|-14
|30
|15
|Leicester CityLeicester
|27
|7
|6
|14
|30
|45
|-15
|27
|16
|Swansea CitySwansea
|28
|8
|3
|17
|36
|61
|-25
|27
|17
|Crystal Palace
|27
|7
|4
|16
|35
|46
|-11
|25
|18
|Hull City
|28
|6
|6
|16
|26
|54
|-28
|24
|19
|Middlesbrough
|27
|4
|10
|13
|19
|30
|-11
|22
|20
|Sunderland
|27
|5
|4
|18
|24
|50
|-26
|19
