Leicester City are in contact with ex-Bayer Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt over the manager's job at the King Power Stadium, according to reports.
Leicester City have earmarked former Bayer Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt to take over permanently at the King Power Stadium, according to reports.

The Foxes sacked Claudio Ranieri in February as the club struggled near the bottom of the Premier League, with assistant boss Craig Shakespeare taking over the reins on an interim basis.

Schmidt, meanwhile, led Leverkusen to fourth and third in the Bundesliga table over the last two seasons, but was fired last week with the club 10th in the German top flight.

According to the Leicester Mercury, City club directors have been in touch with the 49-year-old over the role, although it claims that Everton and Arsenal have also inquired about him.

The Foxes, who won the Premier League title last season, currently sit 15th in the table after two wins in their last two fixtures.

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
