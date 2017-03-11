Leicester City team header

Report: Craig Shakespeare to become Leicester City manager until end of season

Leicester City assistant manager Craig Shakespeare instructs Shinji Okazaki ahead of the game with Villa on September 13, 2015
Craig Shakespeare is expected to be confirmed as Leicester City's manager until the end of the season early next week, according to a report.
Saturday, March 11, 2017

Leicester City have decided to go ahead with the appointment of Craig Shakespeare as manager until the end of the season, according to a report.

The 53-year-old has led the Foxes to wins over Liverpool and Hull City since taking caretaker charge following the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri.

According to Sky Sports News, a deal is likely to be agreed and signed before the Premier League champions face Sevilla in the Champions League next Tuesday.

The report claims that talks between Leicester and Shakespeare's representatives are progressing well and that there is broad agreement between the two sides, but some minor details and legal matters are yet to be completed.

Leicester currently reside 15th in the league table, five points above the relegation zone.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen head coach Roger Schmidt looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between AS Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Olimpico Stadium on November 4, 2015
Leicester keen on former Leverkusen boss?
