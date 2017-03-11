Craig Shakespeare is expected to be confirmed as Leicester City's manager until the end of the season early next week, according to a report.

The 53-year-old has led the Foxes to wins over Liverpool and Hull City since taking caretaker charge following the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri.

According to Sky Sports News, a deal is likely to be agreed and signed before the Premier League champions face Sevilla in the Champions League next Tuesday.

The report claims that talks between Leicester and Shakespeare's representatives are progressing well and that there is broad agreement between the two sides, but some minor details and legal matters are yet to be completed.

Leicester currently reside 15th in the league table, five points above the relegation zone.