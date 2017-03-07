Leicester City will reportedly keep Craig Shakespeare in charge until the end of the season following back-to-back wins.

Leicester City are reportedly on the verge of naming Craig Shakespeare as the club's manager until the end of the season.

The 53-year-old has overseen the team claim 3-1 victories over Liverpool and Hull City since taking caretaker charge following the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri.

The Italian coach, who made history with Leicester last season by winning the Premier League title, was sacked following a string of disappointing results, which left the club teetering above the relegation zone.

According to The Telegraph, after the Foxes' board held talks with Shakespeare, it was decided that he will remain in charge until the campaign comes to a close.

The back-to-back wins and the players' revitalised attitude reportedly convinced the hierarchy to stick with the former West Bromwich Albion player, despite interviewing Roy Hodgson and Michael O'Neill.

Leicester currently reside 15th in the table, five points above the relegation zone.