Ipswich Town loanee Tom Lawrence admits that he is unsure about his future as parent club Leicester City have not contacted him all season.
Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 18:13 UK

Ipswich Town loanee Tom Lawrence has admitted that parent club Leicester City have not contacted him all season.

The 23-year-old joined the Blues on a one-year loan at the start of the season and has impressed for Mick McCarthy's side, scoring 10 goals in all competitions.

However, the striker is currently unsure about his future as he claims that the Foxes have not been in touch with him since he arrived at Portman Road.

Lawrence told the Ipswich Star: "You would have thought they'd have got in contact, but they haven't, so we'll have to wait and see what happens. I just get on with it. People at this club have welcomed me well.

"I'll wait and see what Leicester have got to say and I'll go from there. You never know what's going to happen. I can't predict my future.

"I thought I could give them something this season, but obviously they thought different. If they want me to stay, hopefully I could give them something next year."

Lawrence, who has been loaned out six times throughout his career, will be out of contract at the King Power Stadium next summer.

