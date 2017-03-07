Claudio Ranieri 'turned down Wolfsburg job'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri reportedly turned down the chance to become manager of Wolfsburg as the offer came too soon after his shock sacking.
Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri reportedly turned down an offer to take over at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

The 65-year-old was sensationally sacked last month despite having led the Foxes to the Premier League title against 5,000-1 odds, with Leicester sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone at the time.

The Leicester Mercury reports that the Italian has already been approached by Wolfsburg, but turned the job down as it came too soon after his sacking by the English champions.

Wolfsburg had been looking for a new boss after parting company with Valerien Ismael last month, but have since appointed former Arsenal academy manager Andries Jonker.

The Wolves currently sit 15th in the Bundesliga table, only outside the relegation playoff place on goal difference.

Bayern Munich caretaker coach Andries Jonker prior to kick-off against Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga match on April 23, 2011
