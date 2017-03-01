Freddie Ljungberg leaves Arsenal to take up Wolfsburg coaching role

Wolfsburg confirm that Freddie Ljungberg has left his coaching role at Arsenal's academy to join former Gunners academy manager Andries Jonker at the Bundesliga club.
Wolfsburg have announced that Freddie Ljungberg has left his coaching role at Arsenal's academy to join Andries Jonker at the Bundesliga club.

The Gunners confirmed on Monday that academy manager Jonker had replaced Valerien Ismael at Wolfsburg, who sit just two points above the relegation playoff zone.

It has now also been announced that former Gunners midfielder and youth coach Ljungberg has become one of Jonker's assistants along with Uwe Speidel.

Ljungberg was unveiled along with the rest of Jonker's staff via a picture posted on Wolfsburg's official Twitter account.


Reports suggest that Arsenal have identified Barcelona coach Pep Segura, who has previously worked at Liverpool, Olympiakos and AEK Athens, as their preferred candidate for the vacant academy manager role.

Bayern Munich caretaker coach Andries Jonker prior to kick-off against Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga match on April 23, 2011
