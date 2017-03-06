Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater says that the players will "support any manager who comes in", but admits he would like to see Craig Shakespeare stay on.

The stand-in boss, who was previously assistant to both Nigel Pearson and Claudio Ranieri, has made no secret of his desire to take on the role full-time.

Shakespeare's prospects have only been boosted by picking up back-to-back wins from his two games at the helm, the first time the Foxes have achieved that all term, and Drinkwater is the latest City player to offer his backing to the long-serving coach.

"We will support any manager who comes in. But every player probably knows Shakes more than anyone else," he told reporters. "If he does get it then it would be a good fit.

"A few of us have known him a long time. If he does continue we will support him all the way. He has taken charge and is simplifying what he can, which is helping a lot. We are very good at doing the simple things, there is no reason to complicate it."

Leicester's upturn in fortunes since Ranieri's controversial exit last month has seen them move five points clear of danger at the bottom end of the division.