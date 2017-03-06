Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Danny Drinkwater tips Craig Shakespeare for Leicester City job

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
© Getty Images
Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater says that the players will "support any manager who comes in", but admits he would like to see Craig Shakespeare stay on.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, March 6, 2017 at 17:33 UK

Danny Drinkwater has claimed that Craig Shakespeare "would be a good fit" for Leicester City should he land the manager's job on a permanent basis.

The stand-in boss, who was previously assistant to both Nigel Pearson and Claudio Ranieri, has made no secret of his desire to take on the role full-time.

Shakespeare's prospects have only been boosted by picking up back-to-back wins from his two games at the helm, the first time the Foxes have achieved that all term, and Drinkwater is the latest City player to offer his backing to the long-serving coach.

"We will support any manager who comes in. But every player probably knows Shakes more than anyone else," he told reporters. "If he does get it then it would be a good fit.

"A few of us have known him a long time. If he does continue we will support him all the way. He has taken charge and is simplifying what he can, which is helping a lot. We are very good at doing the simple things, there is no reason to complicate it."

Leicester's upturn in fortunes since Ranieri's controversial exit last month has seen them move five points clear of danger at the bottom end of the division.

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Read Next:
Shakespeare to hold Leicester talks next week
>
View our homepages for Craig Shakespeare, Danny Drinkwater, Claudio Ranieri, Nigel Pearson, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Danny Drinkwater tips Craig Shakespeare for Leicester City job
 Wes Morgan of Leivcester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Sunderland at The King Power Stadium on August 8, 2015
Wes Morgan: 'Mood has been positive since Claudio Ranieri left'
 Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Craig Shakespeare: 'Riyad Mahrez returning to form of old'
Shakespeare to hold Leicester talks next weekShakespeare: "It has been a turnaround"Result: Leicester continue revival with win over HullTeam News: Leicester unchanged for Hull visitLive Commentary: Leicester City 3-1 Hull City - as it happened
Leicester hold talks with O'Neill?Shakespeare: 'Little dialogue over manager's job'Leicester consider move for Turkish defender?Liverpool to move for Leicester City star?Ousmane Dembele turned down Liverpool, Leicester
> Leicester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 