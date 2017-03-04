Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
3-1
Hull City
Fuchs (28'), Mahrez (59'), Huddlestone (90' og.)
Drinkwater (49')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Clucas (15')
Huddlestone (89')

Craig Shakespeare to hold Leicester City talks next week

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Leicester City caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare reveals that he will hold talks over his future at the club next week following back-to-back wins.
Leicester City caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that he will undergo talks over his future at the club next week.

Shakespeare has been in temporary charge since Claudio Ranieri's departure last week, steering the team to back-to-back 3-1 victories over Liverpool and, more recently, relegation rivals Hull City.

The upturn in form has done Shakespeare's hopes of landing the job on a permanent basis no harm, but he insists that he is in the dark over whether the owners consider him a long-term candidate.

"I don't expect anything, I have an open mind. My position was made clear - I would be in charge for the Liverpool game and the Hull game. My remit was to win these two games and that's what we've done," he told reporters.

"The owners will make a decision for the good of the club and until I talk to them I don't know what that will be. But as I have said previously, I'm comfortable with that.

"I can't control it and there's no point worrying about it. The idea was always to sit down at some point next week and have a conversation."

Former England boss Roy Hodgson is understood to be Shakespeare's main rival for the job.

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Shakespeare: "It has been a turnaround"
