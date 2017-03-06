Wes Morgan acknowledges that Leicester City "still have a little work to do", but is confident that they are well on track to avoiding the Premier League drop.

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has said that he is confident his side are well on course for Premier League survival after putting an end to their turbulent spell.

The Foxes took the controversial decision to axe boss Claudio Ranieri a fortnight ago after slipping deep into the relegation mire.

City lost five league games in succession without netting a goal immediately prior to Ranieri's departure, but they have since taken six points from six under caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare to climb five points clear of danger.

Morgan admits that the mood around the King Power Stadium is now much improved following their first back-to-back wins of the season, but he has warned his teammates that they are not home and dry just yet.

"We still have a little work to do," he is quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury. "It is not all done-and-dusted but we are moving in the right direction, and that is a positive thing. It has been positive since the manager has gone.

"We have picked up our performances and we are doing well. We just want to concentrate on keeping doing what we are doing and hopefully we will finish the season strong. We are just taking each game as it comes.

"We want to go out there and first of all battle, work hard and then the quality will come through. We had to look at ourselves and we had to pick up our performances. We were running out of time. Maybe things have turned around. Hopefully we can go on a run and keep up the good work."

Leicester do not return to Premier League action until March 18 when taking on West Ham United at the London Stadium.