Mar 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
2-0
Sevilla
Morgan (27'), Albrighton (54')
Vardy (74'), Schmeichel (79'), Ndidi (84'), Mahrez (89')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Nasri (18'), Vitolo (59')
Nasri (74')

Wes Morgan: 'Leicester City pulled off the impossible again'

Wes Morgan celebrates scoring the opener during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton on April 3, 2016
© Getty Images
Wes Morgan believes that Leicester City's march to the quarter-finals of the Champions League is a case of proving people wrong and achieving the impossible again.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 22:14 UK

Wes Morgan has hailed Leicester City's march to the quarter-finals of the Champions League as a case of achieving the impossible again.

The Foxes claimed a 2-0 win over Sevilla in Tuesday's last-16 second leg at the King Power Stadium to reach the last eight of Europe's elite club competition.

Just ten months after beating odds of 5000/1 and lifting the Premier League title, Leicester's captain has called on everyone involved at the club to enjoy the "fantastic night".

Morgan told BBC Sport: "Incredible. I can't quite believe it. We are newcomers in the Champions League, didn't expect to get this far and here we are.

"It must be (one of the best nights in the club's history). I'm not sure if it will happen again but we did it. We proved a lot of people wrong and pulled off the impossible again.

"We will take whoever comes. It is a fantastic night for Leicester. We still need to concentrate on the league but we will enjoy this moment."

This season is the first time that Leicester have ever competed in the Champions League.

Wes Morgan of Leivcester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Sunderland at The King Power Stadium on August 8, 2015
