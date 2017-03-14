Kasper Schmeichel is delighted with Leicester City's "unbelievable achievement" in reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League after knocking out Sevilla.

The Foxes overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Sevilla in their last-16 tie by winning the second leg 2-0 at the King Power Stadium, thanks to goals from Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton, and progressing 3-2 on aggregate.

Schmeichel, who saved a late penalty to keep his side ahead in the tie, told BBC Sport: "It is an unbelievable achievement for the club. I am proud of the boys and proud of everybody. We had a game plan, we stuck to it and it came off perfectly.

"We always knew they would have a lot of possession. First half they had a lot of possession and played really well but you know you have to defend against a team that keeps the ball like them and we kept them to just a couple of chances."

"It is a great feeling to help the team progress. It is about confidence. We have gone out and played more like we did last season and we are reaping the rewards of it now. It was a fantastic night."

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are also in the hat for the last eight of the tournament.