Mar 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
LeicesterLeicester City
vs.
Sevilla
 

Team News: Leicester City unchanged as they host Sevilla in crunch Champions League clash

Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City are unchanged from their 3-1 win over Hull City as they prepare to host Sevilla in Tuesday night's Champions League last-16 second leg.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 19:06 UK

Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare, confirmed at the helm of the Premier League champions until the end of the season, will be hoping to make it three wins on the trot under his stewardship.

Nampalys Mendy is sidelined for the second leg at the King Power Stadium after the midfielder sustained a knee injury in training.

Meanwhile Sevilla, leading 2-1 from the first leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, have made eight changes from the starting XI that drew 1-1 with Leganes on Saturday.

Only Sergio Rico, Adil Rami and Pablo Sarabia retain their places as Jorge Sampaoli brings back most of his first-team stars for the crunch European clash.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs, Albrighton, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy
Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Slimani, Ulloa

Sevilla: Rico, Mercado, Pareja, Rami, Sarabia, Iborra, N'Zonzi, Escudero, Vitolo, Nasri, Ben Yedder
Subs: Soria, Ferreira, Kranevitter, Corra, Jovetic, Vazquez, Lenglet

Follow all the action from the King Power with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
Your Comments
Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
 Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha denies player input
Leicester City Homepage
Assistant Manager Craig Shakespeare of Leicester City during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford on February 8, 2014
 Danny Drinkwater celebrates scoring Leicester City's second goal against Liverpool on February 27, 2017
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Jorge Sampaoli wants Alexis Sanchez at Sevilla
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
