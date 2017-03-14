Leicester City are unchanged from their 3-1 win over Hull City as they prepare to host Sevilla in Tuesday night's Champions League last-16 second leg.

Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare, confirmed at the helm of the Premier League champions until the end of the season, will be hoping to make it three wins on the trot under his stewardship.

Nampalys Mendy is sidelined for the second leg at the King Power Stadium after the midfielder sustained a knee injury in training.

Meanwhile Sevilla, leading 2-1 from the first leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, have made eight changes from the starting XI that drew 1-1 with Leganes on Saturday.

Only Sergio Rico, Adil Rami and Pablo Sarabia retain their places as Jorge Sampaoli brings back most of his first-team stars for the crunch European clash.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs, Albrighton, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy

Subs: Zieler, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Gray, Slimani, Ulloa

Sevilla: Rico, Mercado, Pareja, Rami, Sarabia, Iborra, N'Zonzi, Escudero, Vitolo, Nasri, Ben Yedder

Subs: Soria, Ferreira, Kranevitter, Corra, Jovetic, Vazquez, Lenglet

Follow all the action from the King Power with Sports Mole's live text commentary.