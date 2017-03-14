Live Commentary: Leicester City 2-0 (3-2 on agg) Sevilla

Read below to see how the action unfolded in the East Midlands.

Nine minutes after the restart, the Foxes were in dreamland as Marc Albrighton netted a second and the remarkable triumph was capped off as Kasper Schmeichel saved a penalty from Steven N'Zonzi .

Sevilla held a 3-2 advantage after the first leg in Spain, but Leicester went ahead in the tie when Wes Morgan bundled the ball home in the first half.

9.43pm We are going to bring our coverage to an end here but don't you dare go anywhere. Reaction will be coming in thick and fast over the next 75 minutes or so. Leicester will take anyone in the last eight. Don't miss all the action with Sports Mole. Goodbye for now.

9.42pm I'm still here. I just don't know what to write. What does this even mean? Is this real life? Leicester are through to the Champions League quarter-finals!

90+4 min FULL TIME: Leicester City 2-0 Sevilla

90+2 min SHOT! Correa sends a volley over for Sevilla. Tough chance, but it was scoreable. Is that even a word? I can't think straight. Two minutes to go.

90 min There will be four minutes of added-on time.

90 min SUBSTITUTION! Mahrez went down with cramp after that run and Daniel Amarety has been introduced in his place.

89 min CHANCE! Vardy should score again! This is getting so edgy. Mahrez glides forward and it's two on one. He tees up Vardy but from 10 yards out, he blazes the ball over the crossbar.

86 min CHANCE! Vardy should put Leicester into the quarter-finals. Drinkwater's reverse ball finds the striker inside the penalty area but his header from eight yards is parried behind by Rico.

85 min There's been another booking for a Leicester player - I think it was for Ndidi - and Sevilla are continuing to press forward. I'm nervous and I'm not a Leicester fan. I can't imagine what they are going through.

80 min MISS! Schmeichel commits a foul inside the penalty area, and it is a foul, no question. However, N'Zonzi steps up and the Dane dives to his left to save it! Unbelievable.

78 min PENALTY TO SEVILLA!

78 min The task remains the same for Sevilla, despite being at a man disadvantage. They remain a danger until that whistle goes.

74 min RED CARD! Nasri has been sent off and it's so stupid. He reacts to the slightest of touches from Vardy and the two then pushes their heads forward as they came together. Vardy makes the most of it but it's a definite yellow for both, and for Nasri, it's his second.

70 min Twenty minutes remaining. The tension is indescribable. Sevilla are pressing forward but don't be surprised if Leicester score a third. They are certainly giving it a go.

68 min SUBSTITUTION! Sevilla make their third and final change with Joaquin Correa replacing Ben Yedder.

67 min CHANCE! It's not the easiest of chances, but Vardy's rushes an opportunity from 12 yards and his volley goes wide. He's frustrated with that.

63 min SUBSTITUTION! Leicester make their first change with Islam Slimani coming on to replace Okazaki.

62 min Sevilla are starting to get back on the front foot now and Leicester need to be careful. Ndidi manages to clear a cross but it goes straight to a Sevilla player and back they come. A pattern is emerging.

58 min Let's all settle down for a minute. There is still over half-an-hour left, but if ever there was a dreamland, this is it. No more chances to speak of for either side, but this match is as enthralling as they come.

54 min Wow. Leicester have scored again! What am I seeing, What am I writing. A shot from Okazaki is blocked, a cross from Mahrez is only half cleared, but Albrighton picks up the ball from 18 yards out and takes his time before driving the ball into the bottom corner. What composure.

54 min GOAL! Leicester City 2-0 Sevilla (Albrighton)

53 min WOODWORK! If I was allowed to swear, I would. Escudero almost scores with an outrageous strike from 35 yards. His swerving, dipping effort beats Schmeichel but hits the underside of the crossbar. The rebound was then hit over by Ben Yedder. Massive let-off for Leicester.

52 min A word on the Leicester supporters - they have been terrific. They deserve a chance to go watch their team at a European giant but there's such a long way to go.

49 min It's all Sevilla but that doesn't come as a surprise. Leicester are having to defend inside their own penalty area but on this occasion, they get the ball away. They really cannot afford to defend in this manner until full time. Sevilla are too good.

46 min Mariano and Stevan Jovetic are the players to come on for the Spanish side, with Mercado and Sarabia making way.

46 min We are back underway in the East Midlands. Sevilla have made two changes, which I will bring you shortly.

8.33pm The half-time whistle goes at the King Power Stadium and Leicester lead thanks to that goal from Morgan. As it stands, they are 45 minutes away from claiming a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but Sevilla remain the better team and carry a constant threat when they have the ball. What a second half we have coming up...

45+1 min HALF TIME: Leicester City 1-0 Sevilla

44 min Leicester break through Vardy, who has to go it alone if he is to create a chance for himself. He manages to get a volley on goal from distance but it goes harmlessly wide.

43 min Leicester are currently defending on the edge of their own penalty area. They are trying to boot everything clear but Sevilla are prepared to be patient and probe.

38 min SHOT! Vardy tees up Drinkwater on the edge of the penalty area but the midfielder's effort is tame and easily saved by Rico.

37 min Leicester aren't necessarily trying to hold on but they getting slightly deeper with each passing minute. That's not going to work. They are using more energy up when their attacking players have to do more in the final third because of a lack of numbers. They need to think this through, which I suppose isn't easy. No more chances to speak of.

33 min I think it's a tough ask to expect Leicester to keep a clean sheet in this game. Sevilla possess the better quality in their ranks and have been the better team. That said, who would have thought that Leicester would have won the Premier League? They could do with reaching half time with this scoreline.

30 min SHOT! It's been all Sevilla since the goal. After a couple of corners, Ben Yedder fires an effort wide of the near post from an acute angle. Leicester need to hold firm here.

27 min Leicester take the lead! It's Morgan, their captain, who gets it with the defender bundling the ball over the line from six yards out after meeting a free kick from Mahrez. Scenes at the King Power!

27 min GOAL! Leicester City 1-0 Sevilla (Morgan)

26 min The concern for Leicester will be their failure to create any opportunities inside the penalty area, despite their possession in the Sevilla half, but Vardy has managed to win a free kick on the edge of the box.

21 min CHANCE! Sevilla look a constant threat and Sarabia would have expected to do better with a 20-yard strike on his left foot, but he instead drags it wide of the post.

18 min BOOKING! Nasri going into the book for a nasty swipe on Ndidi. He argues that it is his first foul but it's as crude as you can possibly imagine.

17 min SHOT! Sevilla win a free kick on the edge of the area after a foul by Ndidi but Sarabia sends his effort a few yards over the crossbar.

15 min Leicester are doing a good job in forcing Sevilla into errors but as I pointed out in the build-up, they can't afford to blow themselves out too early. They've been under pressure but Sevilla are managing the game well so far.

12 min SHOT! Drinkwater would have expected to do better from here. The ball falls invitingly to him on the edge of the penalty area but he completely scuffs his effort and it is deflected towards the corner flag.

7 min Vardy is yet to see much of the ball but one encouraging run electrifies the King Power Stadium. Rami gets across to make a good challenge though and the move comes to an end. Sevilla have settled well.

4 min CHANCE! Leicester should be behind. A brilliant move from Sevilla ends with Nasri wrong-footing Morgan before being denied by Schmeichel at the near post from around eight yards out. The Frenchman should score.

3 min It's been a good start from the home side, who are reacting to the support they are receiving from the stands. However, they fail to make the most of a long throw from Fuchs, with Sevilla being awarded a foul.

1 min Leicester get us underway.

7.42pm It's time for the two teams to make their way out at the King Power Stadium. There are flags, signs and all sorts being waved. The home supporters are determined to make the most of this, but they need their players to rise to the occasion.

7.37pm PREDICTION! As much as we want Leicester to move ever closer to an unthinkable appearance in the final in Cardiff, we think that Sevilla's nous and experience will prove too much. A positive, but balanced, start from Leicester is essential but if they concede one away goal, the alarm bells will start to ring. Sevilla to run out 2-1 winners.

7.33pm Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and defending champions Real Madrid have already made it through to the last eight, and it appears that Juventus and Atletico Madrid will definitely join them over the next 26 hours. One of Monaco or Manchester City will also feature in the quarter-finals. Whoever prevails this evening will be joining many of the biggest clubs on the planet. Imagine if Little old Leicester City gatecrash the party...

7.30pm One stat that should not be forgotten ahead of this match is that Sevilla have won each of their last 12 two-legged matches in Europe. It's a phenomenal record and one which has taken them to multiple Europa League crowns. Leicester will be hoping that it is unlucky 13 for the Spanish outfit but they will also be aware of the enormity of the task in front of them. This is arguably in their top five of their biggest matches ever and they have to overcome a group of players who know exactly what it takes to see out results over 180 minutes.

7.25pm SEVILLA SUBSTITUTES: Ferreira Filho, Kranevitter, Correa, Soria Solis, Jovetic, Vasquez, Lenglet

7.21pm As far as scorelines go this evening, 1-0 is the dream result for Leicester. It means they would progress without requiring extra time. I'm sure that they would jump at 2-1 too. Based on how the first leg unfolded, you have to think that they are the only realistic scorelines that Leicester can hope for, although keeping a clean sheet is an unlikely achievement. If Sevilla score one, Leicester will require at least two, but if Sevilla score twice, Leicester are going to need four goals to remain in the competition.

7.15pm In his pre-match comments, Shakespeare has spoken about wanting his side to "set the tempo" at the King Power Stadium. It's a tactic which proved effective last season and one which hasn't been replicated for much of this campaign. Two things which must come under consideration, however, is the away goals which could be scored by the Spaniards and Leicester potentially blowing themselves out before the closing stages. They've never played in a match of this magnitude on the European stage and they need to understand how to manage the match and the occasion.

7.10pm The main news coming from the Sevilla changing room is the inclusion of Wissam Ben Yedder, who is preferred to Stevan Jovetic in attack. Steven N'Zonzi and Samir Nasri - who are both familiar with Premier League football - also take their place in the starting lineup.

7.06pm We will being you the Sevilla substitutes a little bit later, but firstly, let's look at the Leicester side with Shakespeare opting to name an unchanged starting lineup. After two 3-1 wins over Liverpool and Hull City, that comes as no surprise. It's an attacked-minded bench too with Demarai Gray, Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa all among the replacements. Imagine if Ulloa got on the pitch and score a pivotal goal after the transfer saga involving the forward during January.

7.02pm SEVILLA XI: Rico; Mercado, Pareja, Rami; Sarabia, Iborra, N'Zonzi, Escudero; Vitolo, Nasri; Ben Yedder

6.59pm LEICESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Zieler, Chilwell, Amartey, King, Slimani, Ulloa

6.58pm LEICESTER CITY XI: Schmeichel, Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs, Albrighton, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy

6.55pm The decision on their starting lineup this evening falls to Craig Shakespeare , Ranieri's assistant who has since been told that he will keep the job until the end of the season. Let's see who he has decided to pick...

6.53pm If the fairytale is to continue, it will do so without Claudio Ranieri in the dugout. The sacking of the Italian came just 24 hours after Leicester had fought their way to a respectable result in Spain, but it was alleged that the decision had already been made to remove him from his position. While Leicester were outplayed three weeks ago, they gave the impression that they had been boosted by Jamie Vardy 's away goal and suggested that they were ready to build on remaining in the tie, but Ranieri was not given the opportunity to see if he could turn things around in the East Midlands. As it stands, the club's decision looks the correct one with Leicester recording back-to-back victories in the Premier League but there is still a feeling that Ranieri should have been given the chance to see out his job, especially upto and including tonight's second leg.

6.49pm The Leicester City fairytale has been in progress since the opening weeks of last season but tonight could see the final words written in the final chapter. With their Premier League title defence officially at an end, the Foxes must now focus on survival in the top flight but they still have ambitions to progress further in Europe. However, they currently face a 2-1 deficit against Sevilla, leaving them with an uphill battle to remain in the competition.